Bolden, Barbara

Bolden (Younger), Barbara



In Loving Memory



Barbara E. Bolden (Younger)



Barbara passed away May 31, 2024, after a long illness. Throughout her life, she demonstrated an appreciation for the arts, and a love of entertaining family and friends wherever she made a home. Her career included valuable contributions in the non-profit and healthcare sectors. She is survived by her sister and niece, and pre-deceased by parents Arthur & Cornelia Younger, brother Arthur Jr and sister Janet. Cremation by Neptune Society of Detroit, MI; her ashes will be scattered at sea. No service is planned. All are encouraged to give a heartfelt moment of silence in celebration of her life. Donations in Barbara's honor may be made to United Hospice Service, 2770 Main St., Marlette, MI 48453. https://marletteregionalhospital.org/united-hospice-service



