Journal-News newspaper printing impacted by print vendor tech outage

Boland, John

Obituaries
1 hour ago
Boland, John J.

John J. (Jack) Boland Sr., 103, of La Crosse WI passed away on October 14 2023. Born in 1920 in Dayton OH to Joseph and Bernice Boland, he served in the U.S. Navy in WWII. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church, Tolono IL on October 25, at 10 A.M. Burial with military rites will follow the service. Complete obituary and details are at hulkefamilyfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3209 Rudolph Rd

Eau Claire, WI

54701

https://www.hulkefamilyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

