BOITSE, Josephine Anne



96, of Springfield, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born November 25, 1925, in Springfield, the daughter of Warren and Rachel (Tingley) Wagner. She married George Boitse on October 20, 1944. She was a longtime member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. Anne volunteered at Kuss Auditorium, worked as a youth director at the YMCA and later worked as a file clerk at Wittenberg University. Anne belonged to many card clubs over the years and enjoyed taking art lessons with her friends. She loved to travel the world in her free time. Survivors include five children and spouses, Cindy (Mark) Dann, Upper Sandusky, Ohio, Kathy (Phil) Staloch, Olympia, Washington, Mary (Joe) Glancy, Springfield, Ohio, Julie (Tracy) Sample, Louisville, Kentucky and Thomas Boitse, Springfield, Ohio. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Joel Staloch, Rachel Furth, Jennifer Marshall, Kim Emmons, Patrick Glancy, Angela Jones, Andrew King, Brenton Boitse, Jerrod Hurley, and Grace Boitse, and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George in 1989 and her brothers and sisters, Robert, Pete, Harold, Emory, Lawrence and Mary Francis. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Wednesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am on Wednesday in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Teresa Parish or Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice.

