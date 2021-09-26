journal-news logo
BOHRER, James Eugene Jan. 16, 1939 – Aug. 29, 2021

James Eugene Bohrer, age 82, of Citrus Heights, California, passed away on Sunday,

August 29, 2021. He was a 1957 graduate of Patterson

Co-Op High School and a Navy Veteran. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and later received an MBA

degree from Webster University. Throughout his life he

always balanced his entrepreneurial endeavors with his

passion for teaching. From helping patients overcome alcohol and chemical dependencies to teaching evening courses at the local university, Jim took great pride in his ability to connect with people through education.

He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 16, 1939, the son of Joseph Bohrer, Jr. and Charlene (Bohrer) Hillon. Jim is survived by five children, Dane, Chris, Charles, Daniel, and Catherine; three grandchildren, Amanda, Morgan, and Travis; two

siblings, Timothy and Pamela; five nieces and nephews,

Donnie, Darrel, David, April, Amber; and friends.

Sign his guest book at: https://obituaries.neptune-society.com/obituaries/sacramento-ca/james-bohrer-10334131.

