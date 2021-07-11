BOHMAN, Kenneth Gene



Age 87, of Signal Mountain, TN, formerly of Bellbrook and Centerville, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021. Kenneth was born August 24, 1933, to Henry and Agnes Bohman. A graduate of Chaminade High School, he retired from DP&L after 45 years. Kenneth was an active man, playing softball up until he was 80 years old. He was a die-hard Ohio State Football fan and never missed a chance to root on his Buckeyes. Kenneth was very active in his community; he was a member of Bellbrook Lions Club and founded Patterson Park East Kettering Little League. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wallace; wife, Jean; and son, Brad. Kenneth is survived by sons, Kent and Phil Bohman; grandchildren, Dr. Keith (Dr. Summer) Bohman, Kevin (Renee) Bohman, Brandon, Evan and Paige Bohman; great-grandchildren, Sean, Keira, Hannah, Colin, Brody, and Jake. Funeral services will be held at 1:30pm, Tuesday, July 20 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Family will greet friends from 11:30am-1:30pm at the funeral home. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth's name to the charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com