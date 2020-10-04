BOGGS, Vicki

BOGGS (Stout), Vicki L. Of Centerville, Ohio, passed away August 20, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 26, 1954, the daughter of the late Walter A. Stout and Elizabeth Speranza Stout. Vicki was a talented and gifted Interior Designer who spent the last 19 years of her career with Today's Home Interiors of Kettering, Ohio. She was an avid gardener and expert cook and cherished spending time with her family and friends. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Alstyn and Cora Stout; Salvatore and Raffela Speranza; father and mother-in-law, Milford and Cotella Boggs; special aunt, Joyce McGarrity; special cousin, Karen Hook and numerous other aunts and uncles. Surviving are her beloved husband, Jerry D. Boggs, who she married March 19, 1977; her son, Evan (Sara) Boggs; daughter, Emily (Casey) Boggs; granddaughters, Kayli Boggs, Jaidyn Boggs and Jocelyn Boggs; grandson, Felix Boggs, who will be arriving in February. Her sister and best friend, Denise (Brian) Morris; sister-in-law, Rhonda (David) May; nieces, Rachel (Chris) Bodemann, Nichole (Randy) Craft, Soni (Jack) Shaw; nephews, Paul (Becky) Morris and Jason (Tricia) May; uncle, John (Collette) Speranza; special cousins, Ramona Speranza and Deanna Migliaccio; and many dear friends. Due to COVID restrictions a private memorial service will be held on October 24, 2020. Memorial contributions in memory of our precious Vicki may be made to Hospice of Dayton Foundation, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420.

