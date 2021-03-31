X

BOGGS, Marjorie

BOGGS, Marjorie A.

Age 88 of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 27, 2021. She was born on July 14, 1932, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late Fred Ballinger and Hannah

Katherine (Brawner) Ballinger

Murray. In addition to her

parents, Marjorie is preceded in death by her beloved

husband of 54 years, Reverend Hobert Boggs, Jr.; her daughter, Debra Fent; stepfather,

Jacob Murray; and siblings, Robert Murray and Doris Class. Marjorie leaves behind to cherish her memory, children,

Robert (Cynthia) Boggs, Dana (Richard) Neff, and Thomas Boggs; grandchildren, Mark (Katie) Fent, Jr., Shannon (Justin) Jacobs, Jennifer (Justin) Capper, Mindy Fent, Charish Paul,

Michael (Amy) Shotts, Fleming Boggs, Brooke Boggs, Sage Boggs, Tommy Boggs, and Levi Boggs; as well as numerous great-grandchildren and one very recent great-great-grandchild. Marjorie is also survived by her siblings, Ronald Murray, Gilbert Murray, Carol Eades, Sharon "Sue" Williams and

Richard "Dicky" Murray and many loved nieces and nephews. Marjorie was a devoted christian who enjoyed co-pastoring, alongside her husband at Chapel of Prayer in Springfield. She had a beautiful voice and her music helped spread her ministry. Majorie was a skilled artist who enjoyed drawing and painting. She will be sadly missed by all that knew her.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of her service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Entombment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorial contributions be made to the Susan G. Koman Association in Majorie's honor. Condolences are

forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.




Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

2425 North Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503

https://www.jacksonlytle.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

