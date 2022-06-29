BOGGS, Elizabeth Glendale



Elizabeth Glendale Boggs, age 94 of Crestview, Florida, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at North Okaloosa Medical Center, Crestview, Florida. She was born in Sandy Hook, Kentucky on February 12, 1928, the daughter of Elijah and Mollie (Gillum) Dickerson. She was a former member of the Moraine City Church of God. She loved to crochet items for her family and friends.



She is survived by her children Regina Harrell and Don (Vickie) Boggs; grandchildren Donna (Chancey) Evans, Crystal Seevers and Amanda (Traves) Taylor; great grandchildren Shane (Kayla) Evans, Alexandria Taylor and Allison Taylor; great-great-granddaughter Riley Evans; brother Delmaine (Carole) Dickerson and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Tennyson Boggs; brothers Wilson, Earl, Beecher, Eugene, John, June, Buel and J.T.; and sisters Odell Kegley and Inez Townsend. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Kegley officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

