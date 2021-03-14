BOGGS, Douglas Wayne



Doug was born to Dave and Dottie Boggs 5/29/64, in Xenia. He was a policeman, Army 82nd Airborne MP combat veteran with 101 jumps, surviving a career ending parachute failure and near fatal car accident. Later, he was a CO at Lebanon Correctional, and vol firefighter. He joined the Dayton VA federal police, rose to CPT and was a 1st responder in NYC on 9/11/01. In 2018 he began full-time RVing and blog, "gettinglostwithdogs" with wife Emily, seeing 30 states in 3 years till diagnosed with Glioblastoma 7/20/20. Post treatment he traveled till his last breath in her arms at home on 11/12/20. Doug was Christian, funny, generous, loving, hardworking, and loved by all. He's missed by his loving wife, Emily Duran-Boggs, siblings Tracey, Todd and Marion, kids Kait (Jake), Nathan (Nadia), Daria (Jim), Tim (Celine) and Steve.

