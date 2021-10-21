BOGERT, Julie A.



Age 61 of Bellbrook, OH, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 16, 2021, at home. She was born November 10, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio, to Luke and Norma (Gardner) Borgert.



Julie graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1977 and received her Bachelor of Nursing from Wright Sate in 1981. She worked for Kettering Hospital for 26 years and numerous other places in her career. Julie loved researching and discussing politics. She loved her family and friends dearly and will be greatly missed by all.



Julie is survived by her two sisters, Mollie Borgert and Karen (Skip) Hickman; two brothers, Jim (Linda) Borgert and Brian Borgert; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents: two brothers, Kim Lee and Brad Daniel Borgert.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 10:30 am at St. Anthony Church Dayton, 830 Bowen St, Dayton, OH 45410 at 10:30 am. Burial will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH.



The family requests any memorial contributions be made to St. Anthony's Church at the address above.



