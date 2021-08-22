BOGAN, Lynn Arlene



79, of Miamisburg, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Sycamore Hospital. She was born November 13, 1941, in



Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Frank and Dolores (Holtzman) Rhoades. Lynn was a 1959 graduate of Miamisburg High School, 50 plus year member of Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority Kappa Iota Chapter. She loved cooking, baking and was an avid and proud cheerleader of all of her grandchildren's



activities. She is survived by her daughters Jennifer L. (Miller) Mason and Susan A. Bogan; brother Jerre L. (Letha) Rhoades; grandchildren Travis L. (Ashley) Mason and Emilee L. Mason; beloved dogs Autumn, Dexter and Winky; extended family Priyanka Pari and Dina (Ron) Williams and numerous others. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband



Carlson W. Bogan. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A special thank you to all of the doctors and nurses at Sycamore and Kettering Hospitals. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers. Memorial contributions may be made for scholarships in her memory to the Miamisburg Band, 1860 Belvo Road, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342 or Vicki Jo Dance Studio, 25 E. Linden Ave. Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. You may express condolences to the family at



