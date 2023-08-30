Bogan, Deborah Ann



Deborah Ann Bogan, age 68, of Troy, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at her residence. She was born on September 5, 1954, in Dayton, OH, to the late Robert Sherman and Anna Mae (Irvin) Bogan.



Deborah is survived by two siblings: Robert Irvin (Raquel) Bogan of Troy and Jeffrey Lee Bogan; nieces and nephews: Chris (Sarah) Bogan and Tara Lewis (Doyle) Stradling; great nieces and nephews: Arlo and Ruby Bogan and Connor and Alec Lewis and Alyssa, Connor and Dana Stradling.



Deborah was a graduate of West Carrolton High School and Sinclair College. She was an avid reader and sewer. Deborah was retired from Middletown Public Library.



Service will be held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial donations may be made to the Public Library of donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baird Funeral Home

555 N. Market St.

Troy, OH

45373

https://www.bairdfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral