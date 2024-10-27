Boffman, William M.



William M. Boffman, age 97, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Thursday, October 17, 2024. Funeral service 1 pm Monday, October 28, 2024 at Revelation Missionary Baptist Church, 1496 Swinger Dr., Dayton, OH. Visitation 11 am- 1 pm. Family will receive friends 12 pm- 1 pm. Interment 9 am Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association by way of the following: website: http://act.alz.org/goto/boffman; mail- Alzheimer's Association/ 6 N. Main St. # 130/ Dayton/OH/45402; call with credit card to Dayton Office (937) 291-3332; those who are attending the funeral, memorial envelopes will be provided at the service. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



