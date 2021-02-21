BOESCH, Richard V.



"Dick", "Tinear"



Age 100, of Dayton, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021. He was born May 31, 1920, to the late Ralph and Emma Boesch. Dick was a US WWII Army Air Corp veteran flying 61 missions as a Bombardier over Italy, France and Germany. He was a life member of the Free Pike VFW # 5108, American Legion Post # 613, as well as B.P.O.E.



# 58 for over 30 years. Dick was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council # 3754, and the Milton Athletic Club. He worked 8 years at Rodgers Pontiac and retired from Genuine Auto Parts after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by his wife, Mildred (Simon) Boesch in 2006. Survived by a sister, Charlotte Swisher of FL; sister-in-law, Martha Simon of Russia, OH; and dedicated friends, Sam and Alice Rizzo; as well as nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24th, 2021, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 4961 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH, by Father Timothy Knepper C.PP.S. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Interment St. Remy Cemetery in Russia, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Knights of



Columbus, Marion Manor Council. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

