BOEHRINGER, Robert E. "Bob"



Age 86, of Brookville, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 13, 2020, while



under Hospice care. Private services were held at the time of his passing due to COVID



restrictions. Family would like to invite the public to help them celebrate Bob on what would have been his 87th



birthday on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 6-8pm at Golden Gate Park in Brookville, Shelter #3. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made



to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements are in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE.



