BOEHRINGER, Robert E. "Bob"
Age 86, of Brookville, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 13, 2020, while
under Hospice care. Private services were held at the time of his passing due to COVID
restrictions. Family would like to invite the public to help them celebrate Bob on what would have been his 87th
birthday on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 6-8pm at Golden Gate Park in Brookville, Shelter #3. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made
to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements are in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE.
E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH
45309
