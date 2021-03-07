BOEHME, Helen Louise



Carmel, IN - 88, formerly of Beavercreek, OH, passed away February 24, 2021. Helen was born Dec. 5, 1932, in Waverly, Iowa, to Wilbur and Edna (Boddy) Thorson. Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Richard; her parents; sister, Ruth Christ; and nephew, Tom Thorson. Helen is survived by daughter Carol (Ken) Shuss, son, Douglas (Lynda) Boehme, granddaughters: Leah (Joe) Marone, Luisa (Rob) Standley, Holly Shuss, Olivia (Cooper) Frederick. Great-granddaughters: Kaiya Marone, Annabella Marone. Brother Robert (Jan) Thorson, nephew, David (Janet) Thorson and niece Jennifer (Ted) Kosel.



Helen lived in Muscatine and Burlington, Iowa, for 10 years, then moved to Charleston, WV, in 1942. She earned a



Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Miami University in Oxford, OH, in 1954. She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority.



In 2015, Helen and Richard moved to Carmel, IN, and resided at Sunrise Senior Living. Her home and family were her priority - as she was devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to travel - both domestic and international, and enjoyed participating in water sports - boating/skiing, sailing, scuba diving as well as snow skiing. For years, she loved to volunteer at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, OH, rocking preemies in the NICU.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Sunrise Senior Living and Paradigm Health for the care provided to Helen.



Due to current restrictions, no in-person service will be held. However, condolences and an online video tribute to Helen may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com.



In keeping with her wishes, the immediate family will have a private celebration of life at Lake Cumberland, in Kentucky, this coming summer.

