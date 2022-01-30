BODDIE, JULIA

BODDIE (Tory), Julia Frances



Julia Frances (Tory Boddie), age 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Titus and Ellen Tory, 2 brothers, Thomas Tory and Robert Tory, and her husband of 56 years, Forrest Boddie Sr. To this union, 4 children were born: Ellen (Jerome) Kelley, Forrest (Cheryle Atwood) Boddie Sr., Wylie (Fern) Boddie, and (Penny) Julie (Rodney) Birdsong. She has three grandchildren, Darryl (Lacey) Kimbrough, Forrest Boddie III, and Brittney (Josh) Harrison, as well as 5 great-grandchildren, Avery Dancy, Carter Boddie, Mia and Kensli Harrison, and Paisley Kimbrough. She has a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that are too numerous to name. She was a member of Corinthian Baptist Church and was always ready to serve the Lord. She attended Sunday School, Bible Study, and was a member of the Naomi Circle. She was a member of the Metropolitan Civic Women's Club and she stood on the principal of "Not for self, but for Others". She was inducted into the Women of the 80's in 2016. She was the visionary behind the Tory Family Reunion, which was on-going for 29 years (pre-covid-19). She loved to line dance and to go on casino trips with her friends and brother, Robert Tory. Home Going services will be held on Tuesday February 1, 2022, at 2PM, at the Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. Dayton, OH 45416. Visitation is between 1-2PM. Reverend Mark Hunt officiating. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery on February 2, 2022, at 9AM. Masks are mandatory.

