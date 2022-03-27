journal-news logo
X

BODDIE, Carlton

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BODDIE, Carlton A.

Age 65, of Beavercreek Township, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his residence. He was born May 3, 1956, in Rocky Mount, NC, the son of the late

Frank Boddie Jr. and Lenora (McCoy) Boddie, currently of Wilberforce.

Mr. Boddie is survived by his wife, Teresa D. (Wilson) Boddie of Beavercreek Twp., whom he married June 16, 1984; his daughter: Devin A.J. Boddie, of

Xenia; mother and step-father: Lenora and John Johnson; brothers: Herbert Boddie and Kelvin Boddie, both of Dayton; and sister: Toinette V. Boddie of Beavercreek; mother-in-law: G. Louise Wilson; sister-in-law: Lisa Womack and brother-in-law: Mike Wilson, all of Springfield; as well as numerous

nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mr. Boddie was a 1974 graduate of Xenia High School, where he was a key player on the basketball team. He was an accomplished cook and grill master. He retired from General Electric and had previously been employed by Vernay Laboratories. He had also been the owner and operator of TCB Trucking. He was a loving and devoted husband and father and will be sorely missed.

Services will be held 12 Noon, Wednesday, March 30th at Middle Run Baptist Church, 1000 E. Church St., Xenia with

Pastor Gary Chapman officiating. He will be buried at Cherry Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday

from 11 AM until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at

www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services have been entrusted to McColaugh Funeral Home.)

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

McColaugh Funeral Home

826 North Detroit Street

Xenia, OH

45385

https://www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Woods, Alice
2
BLEVINS, Danielle
3
FAULKNER, DARYL
4
GRACE, Terry
5
FOWLER, Judith
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top