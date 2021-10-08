journal-news logo
X

BOCOCK, Edward

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BOCOCK, Edward L.

Age 66 of Springboro, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He is preceded in death by a brother, Vernon. Edward is

survived by his wife, Sandra; a daughter, Jami Diamond; a son and daughter-in-law, Wesley (Shasling) Bocock; two brothers, Skip and Harvey; three grandchildren, Dara, Colt and Arabella. Meadowdale High School (73') graduate and went on to earn his bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts and Business (86') at Wright State University. He was an active member of the

Antioch Shriners. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 11 at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Rev. Joe Getts officiating. The family will receive friends

Monday from 11:00-1:00 at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SHAW, Phoebe
2
FLORKEY, BARBAR
3
BEATTY, MARY
4
BRAUSCH, RICHARD
5
MOORE, JOHNNY
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top