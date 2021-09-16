BOCH, John Raymond



On Saturday, September 11, 2021, John Raymond Boch left this world in search of the next one, losing his fight to cancer. He died in Deer Lodge, Tennessee.



John spent his career as a photographer with the soul of a philosopher and wanderer. His work took him to exotic



locales the world over, away from his family months on end. And though he loved his family, he loved wandering the world just as much.



He is preceded in death by his wife Beverly (Cushey) Boch, parents John (Margaret Tomasic) Boch, parents-in-law John (Emily DeMaio) Cushey, sister Gertrude Boch. He leaves behind two daughters Laura Boch (Scott Van Buren), Michele Boch (Jamie Luck), grandchildren Justin Hensley (Samantha Clouse), Nathan Hensley, and great-grandchildren Arianna Hensley, Liam Hensley.



May he finally find the peace that escaped him in this world. He is loved and will be missed.

