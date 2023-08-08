Blunt, Anna

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Blunt, Anna Rose

Age 67, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Ray, Reiko
2
Winblad, Joseph
3
Bethel, Mark
4
Luebrecht, Anne
5
Wanamaker, Anna
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top