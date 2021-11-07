BLUME, Richard Kyle



87, of Charlotte, North Carolina, formerly of Middletown, Ohio, passed away October 28, 2021, at home with his family. He was born September 2, 1934, in Lookout, West Virginia, the son of George and Lucy (Beaver) Blume. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Martha (Gwinn) Blume; daughter, Laurie Jane Blume in 2016 and three brothers; Raymond Blume, Glynn Blume, and Forrest Blume. Richard moved to Ohio and began his career at Armco in 1955. He retired in 1992 after thirty-eight years of dedicated service. He enjoyed his retirement years, spending his time between Middletown and Seminole, Florida. He enjoyed hunting and shuffleboard. He was foremost a family man who will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and caring for others. Richard is survived by his sister, Linda Blume of Middletown, and his children, Richard (Rick) Blume II (Rhonda) of Charlotte, NC, Marie Neal of Middletown, Deanna King of Paintsville, Kentucky, and; seven grandchildren; Matthew Blume, Joshua Blume, Martha Blume, Randall King, Nathan Nelson, Wendy Underwood, and Brent Underwood. He was also great-grandfather to eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm, with Pastor Drake Markley officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Donations may be made in Richard's memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, North Carolina 28247.

