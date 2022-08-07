BLUE, Rossie

BLUE, Jr., Rossie L.



78, of Dayton, OH, born November 23, 1943, in Clarkton, NC, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. Mr. Blue was the owner/operator of Blue's Barber Service for over 50 years. He was a well-respected businessman who provided high quality service to many in the community and beyond. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan. Preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Rossie L. (Sr.) and Annie M. Blue; son, Dexter L. Blue; brother, Edward F. Blue; sister, Mary L. Carter. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Tabitha Lewis Blue; devoted daughter, Charmayne Blue Marvin (Craig); sisters, Katrina Blue Robinson (Raymond), Gloria A. Blue; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many loving family members and friends. His Celebration of Life will be held 1 pm Wednesday, August 10, at Christian Life Center, 3489 Little York Road. Visitation 11 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Interment, with military honors, 10 am Thursday, August 11, at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

