Blue (Huber), Jana Jo



Jana Jo Blue (Huber), age 65, of West Carrollton passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, July 26th, 2024. She was born May 25th, 1959, in Ft Knox, Kentucky to the late Paul and Joann Huber. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her Stepmother, Carol Huber (Jenkins), sister Paula Marie, Sister-in-Law Josie Huber (Solis) and former Husband Bruce Blue. Jana is survived by her only son, John Blue, a gifted Geologist and graduate of Wright State University and his wife Hannah (Guseman), an Educator, who are expecting Jana's first grandson. Jana leaves behind four brothers, Stephen Huber (Sherry), Jeffrey Huber, Paul Huber, Michael Huber (Joan) and two sisters, Tari Quinlan (Brian) and Rona Dorsey (Steve); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins that she adored; her best friend Nancy; many friends and co-workers at Dorothy Lane Market and Killer Brownies and her dog Sheena, who stayed by her side. Jana's greatest, recent joy was anticipating the birth of her first grandson whom she already loved deeply. She was a loyal employee at DLM/KB for over 25 years and shared her talent for baking by providing exquisite cakes at weddings and family gatherings. She enjoyed camping in her pop-up trailer, hiking, weekends at Lake White and canning goods from her garden. A master in creativity, she could make something extraordinary out of nothing. She truly had a heart of gold and in the words of Elvis, Jana did life her way. A gathering with family and friends will be held from 2:00 p.m.  5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Memorial service will begin at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the family for Jana's grandson, Baby Blue.



