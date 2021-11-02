BLUE, Edna M. "Evie"



Edna M. Blue (Evie) fell asleep in death Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Preceded in death are her parents, Percy L. Smith, Sr. and Thelma Smith and brother, Percy L. Smith, Jr. She was a faithful servant of Jehovah for 46 years. She leaves to mourn her loss: devoted husband of 47 years, Richard Blue; daughter, Mercades Blue; sisters,



Patricia Pridgen, Peggy Penny, Thelma Vlahovich, Priscilla Heath; brother, Richard (Valerie) Smith and a host of family and friends. Final disposition is



cremation. Evie you are my life. I love you very much. Until we meet again. Your husband, L.A.B. Online condolences may be



