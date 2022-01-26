Hamburger icon
BLOUNT, Willie

BLOUNT, Willie Mae

Mrs. Willie Mae Blount, 80, of Charlotte, departed this life on January 20, 2022, at Atrium Health Pineville. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Providence Baptist Church, 4921 Randolph Road, Charlotte, NC. Burial will take place in Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC, at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue, Charlotte, NC, is in charge of arrangements.

