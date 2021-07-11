BLOOM, Velma

BLOOM (Boose), Velma E.



Age 94, of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton, following a brief illness. She was



preceded in death by her husband, Chester in 2013. She was a founder of Boose Chevrolet in Brookville and a 75-year



member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Velma is survived by 3 children, Terry and wife Geri Bloom, Carol Bloom and Bruce and wife Amber Bloom; 4 grandchildren, Heather, Travis, Trevor and Tyler; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Irene Stiver; and numerous other relatives and many special friends. A



Memorial Service will be held 1:00 pm Friday, July 23 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Burial will follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am Friday, July 23 until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brookville Fire Dept. Association, 775 E. Upper Lewisburg-Salem Rd., Brookville, OH 45309, the Brookville



Police Trust and Agency Fund, 301 Sycamore St., Brookville, OH, or Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to



