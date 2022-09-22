BLOOM, Robert Aaron



Robert Aaron Bloom of Kettering, passed away September 12, 2022. He was born July 5, 1977, in Xenia, son of Denton and Dorothy (Harkleroad) Bloom. Bob was a 1996 graduate of Xenia High School and the Greene County Career Center. He was a long time employee of Globe Food Equipment Co. of Moraine. He was a life member of the Sons of AMVETS SQRN 444 and was an active volunteer for many programs supporting the needs of our Veterans. He was an avid football fan of the OSU Buckeyes and enjoyed listening to music and online games with his friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Shirley Bloom, Ralph and Anne Harkleroad; uncle Randall Bloom; and aunt Sheryl Blevins. Bob is survived by his parents of Tipp City; brother Donald L. (Marra) Bloom of Maysville, Kentucky; niece Kiersten Ruark also of Maysville; as well as a host of extended family and friends and his beloved pet dog Rowdy. Private Celebration of Life will be held by the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the FISHER and Nightingale House, PO Box 33871, WPAFB, OH 45433. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup.com.

