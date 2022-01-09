BLOMMEL, Rita

BLOMMEL (nee Boecker), Rita Josephine



Age 88, passed away 01/04/2022, at Hillspring of Springboro. She was born 01/17/1933, in Minster, Ohio, to parents Bernard and Louise (Hoff) Boecker who preceded her in death. Her husband Fred Blommel preceded her in death as well as a brother Bernard Boecker and sisters Mary Bailey, Virginia Rosenbeck and Patricia Stewart.



Rita is survived by; children, Meg (Mark) Redden, Brenda (Paul) Sagasser, Anthony (Kerry) Blommel, Jim (Sally) Blommel and Susan (John) Gates; grandchildren, Katie Stolte, Katie Crist, Chris Redden, Eric Sagasser, Daniel Blommel, Mary Beth Redden, Ryan Sagasser, Jessica Redden, Joey Blommel, Emily Sagasser, Nikki Redden, Jacob Redden, Jack Blommel, Abigail Blommel, and Matthew Blommel; great-grandchildren, Logan White, Lucas White, Nora Stolte, Ian Stolte, Jacob Sagasser, Cole Sagasser, Haley Sagasser, Delilah Crist, and Henry Crist; and sisters Marcella Curtis, Dolores Trost, and Elizabeth Jane (Wayne) Au.



Rita was the Minster High School Valedictorian for the class of 1951. She also played softball at the high school. She worked at the Minster Machine Company and the University of



Dayton. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, sewing, traveling and was a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds. Rita was an active member of the Christ Child Society and a longtime member of St Luke Catholic Church and the Choir. She was married to Fred Blommel for 45 years until his passing in 2005. Rita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and adored by family and friends.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, 01/12/2022, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, 01/13/2022, at 10:30 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1625



Calvary Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45409.



Memorial contributions in Rita's name may be made to either Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, 1046 Brown Street, Dayton, Ohio 45409 or Hospice of Dayton, 324



Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420.



Arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel.

