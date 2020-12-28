BLOCHER, Jeanne



JEANNE BLOCHER, entered her eternal home December 19, 2020, at the age of 91. Born the Fall of 1929, in Springfield, Ohio, to Kenneth and Ruth



Foster. Jeanne later attended and graduated from Springfield HS and Wright State



University. In 1947, she married Bert Blocher, a World War II



returning soldier, who later worked for Springfield City Fire Department. Two daughters blessed their marriage: Wanda (deceased) and Greta (David) Reames, currently of Anderson, IN. Jeanne was a committed Christ-follower. A woman of prayer and passionate faith, Jeanne radiated God's love to those she encountered, whether family, friends, church



community or students. Her warmth and generosity of spirit connected her to others. She valued honesty, hard work, and family. Her eagerness to discover and her willingness to follow God's leading brought opportunities to teach at Possum



Elementary (Ohio), Saga University (Japan), Seoul Foreign School (Korea) and church and home Bible studies. Her goal was to challenge the mind, but also touch the heart, for each individual mattered. Gardening and sewing, and volunteering at Madison Park Church of God (Anderson, IN), helped fill her days following retirement from Anderson University's Kissinger Learning Center. Family preceding her in death: her parents; husband, Bert; daughter, Wanda and sister, Ruth (Rev. George) Reed. Survivors include daughter, Greta (David) Reames; granddaughters Leah Reames (CA) and Sarah (Jamie) Snyder (IN); great-grandchildren Reagan and Taryn Snyder,



Silas Reames; brother, JE Foster (FL); nieces, nephews and cousins. Celebrate her well-lived life with us even though a service is not possible at this time. Two things would bring Jeanne great joy. One, know that you have a purpose and the God she loved and served welcomes a relationship with you. Second, encourage, and invest in the people you daily



encounter. The family thanks Sugar Fork Crossing, Madison Park Church and Paradigm Hospice for their exemplary care and service.

