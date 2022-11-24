BLISS, John

BLISS, III, John Wayman "Jackie"



Age 38, passed away November 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by grandparents, John W. Bliss, Gloria (Mitzi) Bliss, Donald Twaits and Angelica (Nelly) Twaits.



Survived by his mother, Martha Bliss Robbins (Rick); father, John W Bliss Jr. ("Jack") (Ashley); brother, Jason Bliss (Erin); nephew, Jack Bliss; his children, Jaiden and Josie Bliss (mother Krista Hawkey); aunts, Maria Nightingale, Margaret Weichbrodt (Steve), Marlene Pugnale (John), Jill Bliss; uncles, Jim Bliss, Donnie Twaits; cousins, Jimmy Bliss, Amber and Zakk Weichbrodt, David and Daniel Nightingale, Steven and Tony Pugnale and Donnie and Chelsea Twaits.



Jackie will be remembered for his smile, jokes, dancing and making the people around him laugh (his magic fingers working out knots in your neck/back). He definitely loved the Dallas Cowboys. Jackie loved his cousins and would always say "Cousins don't shake hands, they HUG ". Jackie will be missed by numerous friends and family. There will be a visitation on Saturday, November 26 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering.

