BLEVINS, Vanessa

Rev. Vanessa Lee Blevins was born on September 11, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio. She departed this life unexpectantly January 10, 2021. She was an alumnus of Theodore Roosevelt High School in Dayton, Ohio.



She is proceeded in death by her mother, Marie Hines; father, George Blevins Sr.; brother, Robert L. Hines; sister, Ida M. Hines; grandfather, Saint Fowler Sr.; grandmother, Daisy Fowler; 2 aunts, Margarett A. Hurt, Mildred Morange; uncle, John D. Fowler; honorable grandchild, Keyona Murray.



Rev. Blevins spent her teenage years and most of her adult life as a member of Mt Zion AOH Church of God under the leadership of the late Bishop John H. Mathews Jr. During her time at Mt Zion she served faithfully in many areas including, the usher board, custodial services, the kitchen ministry, and received her first minister's licensed. Rev. Blevins went on to join other ministries including Victory In Power (VIP) under the leadership of Bishop Ted C. Willis Jr., where she was ordained, and licensed to Solemnize Marriages in the state of Ohio. Prior to Rev. Blevins untimely departure, she served under the leadership of Bishop Christopher Heard of Breakthrough Anointed Ministries (BAM), where she faithfully served on the ministerial staff, usher board, Kitchen staff, and praise dance ministry.



She prided herself on being a mother and sister to 10 siblings. But what brought her the most joy was being a grandmother. She spent her life putting others first and herself last. She was truly the ultimate servant with a heart of gold.



She leaves to cherish her memory, siblings, Carolyn, George (Cynthia), Vaughn (Willa), & Brenda Bevins, Jimmie Blevins Tory (Tony), Elvin, Jacqueline, & Tina Hines; daughter, Cynthia "Twinkle" Knight (Henry); 2 sons, Antione Blevins, Alonzo Blevins (Latasha); 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 22 honorable grandchildren; 8 honorable great-grandchildren; 3 daughters in love, Thawana Hawkins, Elise Thompson, & D'Aundra Freeman; 2 honorable sons, Lonnie Smith and Chris Twitty; 2 special sisters-in-Christ, Reverend Vivian K. Moody and Reverend Connie L. Ridley; Special Mother-in-Christ, Elder Mother Minnie B. Jacko, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended relatives.



Visitation, Tuesday, January 19, 2021, from 6-8 pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH. Funeral service Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 11 am at Mt. Zion AOH Church of God 12 College Ave. Dayton, Oh. Interment West Memory Gardens.

