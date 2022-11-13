BLEVINS, Millard

BLEVINS II,



Millard Douglas



08/08/1971 - 10/11/2022



Doug Blevins of San Antonio, Texas, previously of Enon, Ohio, passed away in his home in San Antonio, Texas, on 10/11/2022.



Doug leaves behind his wife of 22 years, Michele and 2 adult children, Megan and Douglas.



Doug is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Dirk Smith, and sister and brother-in-law D. Kim and Mark Thaler, all of Katy, Texas. There are also several nieces and nephews.



Doug was preceded in death by Millard Douglas and Mary Jane (Adams) Blevins, a sister Deborah Blevins Bailey and 2 nephews, Adam Smith and Jeffrey J. Thaler.



Doug served as a coach and held several board positions of Greater Helotes Little League. Doug loved the game of baseball and loved to share his knowledge with young men while he was coaching. Doug was also a loyal, longtime Dallas Cowboy Fan.



A Celebration of Life was held November 6, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas.

