BLEVINS, David W.
David W. Blevins, age 56, of Hamilton, passed away
Monday, April 12, 2021, at
Hospice of Hamilton. He was born July 25, 1964, in
Hamilton, Ohio, the son of
Juanita Thomas Blevins and the late Pal Blevins. David owned and operated Blevins Exterminating Company in Hamilton and was an avid coin collector. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Sherry Hurst Blevins; his mother Juanita
Blevins; four children Amanda Blevins, Jeffrey (Kori) Blevins, David (Cody) Blevins, and Sarah Blevins; and two grandchildren Honor and Dovie. A celebration of life service for David will be held at a later date. The family wishes to express
their sincere thanks to Hospice of Hamilton for their compassionate care of David. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080
Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, is serving the family.
Funeral Home Information
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH
45014
https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral