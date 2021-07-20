BLEDSOE, Ruby



Passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2021. She was born on August 1, 1929, to the late Jerry and Edith (Hoskins) Fields. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Bledsoe, Sr., her sons Charles Bledsoe, Jr., James "Jimmy" Bledsoe and Scott Bledsoe, her daughter Edith "Cookie" Schneider and 4 grandchildren. She is survived by her sons



Jerry (Diane) Bledsoe and Dallas (Judy) Bledsoe, her daughter Brenda (Larry) Coffey and numerous grandchildren. A special thanks to her granddaughter Angel Bledsoe for helping with her care in her final days. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 10 am to 11am at the Brough Funeral Home, 102 S. 2nd Street, Miamisburg, Ohio. A service will follow at 11am with Pastor Paul Fields officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg. Condolences can be sent to the family at broughfuneral.com.

