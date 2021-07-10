journal-news logo
BLEDSOE, Dorothy

BLEDSOE, Dorothy Lee

Born September 9, 1944, in Warfield, Virginia, to John Lee and Estelle Peebles. Passed away July 8, 2021, age 76.

She leaves to cherish her

memory her husband Matthew R. Bledsoe, five daughters Yvonne E. Dixon (Cyril, Sr), Lisa Lattimore, Barbara Lattimore (Howard), Sonya Larkin,

Tammy Winding (Michael), one son Brian Adams, four sisters Linda Quartman, Sheila Peebles, Darlene Goodwin, Natalie Williams (Kenny), five brothers: Frank Arrington (Betty), John Peebles, Jr. (Peggy), Rueben Peebles (Terri), James Peebles, and Ralph K. Peebles (Jennifer), grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 19, and host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 11am until time of service 12pm at Faith Fellowship Church, 1915 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044, Rev. James I. Peebles, Officiating. Professional services entrusted to

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.


