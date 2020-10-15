BLANTON, Jewell Jewell Blanton went home peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born on March 18, 1930, to John Amos and Stella Wells who preceded her in death. She also was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James M. Blanton and her second husband, Al Spicer; her brothers, Norvin, Elwood and Elbert Wells; two sisters, Thelma Allen and Erma Thomas Berry. She is survived by a sister, Linda Cole and brother, Loren (Barb) Wells of Middletown; her children, daughter, Rebecca (Gary) Allen of Grove City, Ohio, and two sons, Phil (Joyce) of Loveland, Colorado, and Andy of Fort Collins, Colorado; three granddaughters, Jennifer Lawson of Grove City, Ohio, Amber Blanton of Wellington, Colorado, Aaron Blanton of Fort Collins, Colorado; three grandsons, James (Betty) Lawson of Columbus, Ohio,Matthew Blanton of Meridian, Mississippi, and William Blanton of Denver, Colorado; three great-grandchildren, Shellby Lawson of Dayton, Ohio, Avery Lawson of Columbus, Ohio, and Elliott Blanton of Denver, Colorado; three step-grandchildren, Jennifer (Todd) Gritter of Commercial Point, Ohio, Christopher (Misty) Allen of Grove City, Ohio, and Patrick (Stephanie) Allen of Orient, Ohio; four step-great-grandchildren, Aryn (Jordan) Gilmore, Alyson Gritter, Faith Allen and Tristan Allen and one step-great-great-granddaughter, Autsyn Grace. Jewell was a member of ABWA, and Eastern Star. She volunteered at Middletown Hospital for over forty years and worked with her husband, Jim in his Real Estate business. She attended the Vineyards Church in Fort Collins for 9 years and was loved by everyone she had contact with. Jewell had the gift of hospitality and enjoyed entertaining in her home. She never met a stranger and her favorite vacation spot was on the beach. Don Blanton, Jr., will be officiating her services at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 516 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio. The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, October, 17, 2020, from 10:00 am-11:45 am, to pay their respects, funeral following. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pathways Hospice, 305 Carpenter Rd., Fort Collins, CO 80525, in memory of Jim and Jewell Blanton. Please visit breitenbach.anderson.com to leave online condolences.

