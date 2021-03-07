BLANTON, Jeffery Michael



Age 31, of West Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. He was born June 5, 1989, in Dayton, Ohio. He is



preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sharon



Miller. Michael is survived by his mother and step-father, Lora and Rick King; sister, Amber Blanton and her children, Kaylee and Ethan; his daughter, Karlee Blanton; the love of his life and mother of his child, Kayla Meyers; as well as his great-grandparents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends and co-workers. He was employed at MTM Molded Products here in Dayton and loved his job and his co-workers. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Rd, Dayton, OH 45417.

