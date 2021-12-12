BLANKENSHIP, Linda D.



73 of Eaton, OH, formerly of Lewisburg, OH, died Dec. 8, 2021. Born on July 4, 1948, in Manitou, OK, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Elsie Lee (Berger) McAlister.



Linda was a 1966 graduate of Frederick High School in



Frederick, OK. Preceded in death by her Husband of 47 years: Ned D. Blankenship 2014; Brothers: Jesse, Billy and Kenneth McAlister.



Survivors include her Children: Teresa L. Blankenship, Portland, IN, Jeff D. Blankenship, Eaton, OH, and Tammy D.



Casolari, Huber Heights, OH; Brothers: Jerry McAlister,



Burknette, TX, Jerrel McAlister, Lone Grove, OK, and Rex McAlister, Aurora, MO; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



Graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Eaton, OH.


