BLANKENSHIP, Glendola "Gwen"



Age 92 of Hamilton, passed away at Golden Years Nursing Home on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Gwen was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 11, 1929, to Lee aand Lillie



(Ponder) Childs. On September 15, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Charles Blankenship and they were married for sixty-eight years. He preceded her in death in 2018.



Gwen attended Fairfield schools for all twelve years, graduating in 1947. She was in California and North Carolina with her husband during the time he was in the Marine Corps. Gwen was employed at the Lane Public Library for some time when they came home. Later she was employed at Garfield Junior High in the library with Mrs. Velma Julian and they are still best of friends. She was a member of Tri-County Assembly Church of God.



Glendola is survived by her two sons, Greg Blankenship and Gary (Julie) Blankenship; three grandchildren, Dustin, David, and Devan Blankenship; two nephews, Larry Reynolds and Jeff (Terri) Baker; and one niece, Laura (Tom) York. She was



preceded in death by her parents; sister, Eula (Jack) Reynolds; and sister-in-law, Janie (Leroy) Baker.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday,



December 29, 2021, at 12:00 noon with Rev. Alan Weaver officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the



funeral home. Condolences can be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com