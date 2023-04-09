Blankenship , Ed



Ed Blankenship, age 65 of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023. He was born June 11, 1957 in Fort Ord, California the son of Charlie and the late Doris Jean Blankenship.



Ed is survived by his wife Betsy (Marsh) of 35 years; son, Taylor (Molly); two daughters, Allie (Chris) and Emmie (Tyler); grandchildren, Noah, Finn, Ripley and Anna; and sisters, Carol Yarbrough and Durinda Spicer; several nieces and nephews; and by numerous family and friends.



Ed was a graduate of Bellbrook High School. He attended the University of Montana and spent his free time in nature and traveling with his rugby team. He was proud of his country and enlisted into the Marines, National Guard and the Army Reserves. He loved being surrounded by family and friends, and impacted the lives of those around him through his volunteering; as a coach for his children's sports teams, as a Boy Scout and Girl Scout troop leader, and as a devoted son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was always ready with a joke or story to share.



A Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday, April 13, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Dayton, OH 45459. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

