BLANFORD, David Lawrence



A much-loved husband, father, and grandfather David Lawrence Blanford, 76, of Madeira, OH, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Bethesda North Hospital. A gathering of family and friends will be held at 5pm Friday, November 26, 2021, at Tobias



Funeral Home, 648 Watervliet Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 with a Celebration of Life following at 7pm. David was born August 11, 1945, to Joseph and Mary (Frei) Blanford in Dayton, OH. David graduated from Chaminade High School in 1963 and



attended Wright State University. David proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1969 and received an honorable discharge among other



numerous commendations. David retired in 2009 after a very long, dedicated, and illustrious career at the United States Post Office of 39 years. Family was the most important thing in life to David. He loved and cherished all the time he was able to spend with them. David loved to spend his time reading and loved to cook. He was a proud member of the 8 Up club in Dayton, OH. David was a very caring person and if any friend or family ever needed anything from David, no ask was too large. David had a tremendous work ethic, only matched by his sense of humor. David was also an expert at all things (according to him). David is survived by his wife Pamela Doren Blanford whom he married in 1974; his sons Joshua David Blanford and Nathaniel Ryan Blanford; his grandchildren Mary Francis Blanford and Logan Blanford. He is also survived by his siblings Denis Blanford, Mary Lynn Carson, Gary Blanford, and Kim Roane, as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family that loved him very much and will miss him dearly.



David was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Joseph (Pete) Blanford and Thomas Blanford. Condolences and memories may be shared online at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com