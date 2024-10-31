Bland, Rachel

Bland (Vanden), Rachel Deborah



Mrs. Rachel Deborah Vanden Bland went to God and Glory on Thursday, October 24, 2024 She was born on Sunday, May 22, 1932. Mrs. Bland was a gifted organist, pianist, and vocalist who shared her talents with the historic Zion Baptist Church of Dayton, Ohio and Central Chapel AME Church of Yellow Springs, Ohio for 60 years combined.. She was a highly educated and experienced Registered Nurse who worked in various organizations for 65 years including the VA Medical Center, Lewis Center, and the University of Dayton. Her husband, Dr. Thomas Wendel Bland Sr. passed away in 2005 (VA Med. Center 25 years). Mrs. Bland has many family and friends to cherish her memory. This includes one son, Thomas W. Bland Jr. (Rachael-deceased) of Dayton, Ohio, three daughters, Deborah W. Bland-Jackson (Jeremiah-deceased) of Virginia, Sarah E. Bland-McGirt (Paul) of Virginia and Thomasina Bland-Johnson (Richard-deceased) of Maryland. Her legacy continues with nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. We will greatly miss our Matriarch and Loving "Gran" who will always live in our hearts. Visitation 11am-12pm, Monday, November 4, 2024 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral Service follows at 12pm. Entombment Woodland Mausoleum.



