BLAKER, Tyler J.



TYLER J. BLAKER, age 38, of Urbana, rose into life eternal on April 8, 2021. He was born in Bellefontaine on July 20, 1982, the beloved son of Greg and Reva Blaker. Tyler was a faithful Christian, a member of First Christian Church in Springfield. He was a proud father who would do anything for his boys, Zeke and Xavier. Tyler was a devoted and loving husband to Karen, leading and protecting, while putting her first, they centered their marriage on Christ. He was incredibly



unselfish, thoughtful, and caring, always placing everyone and everything above himself. Although a strong and quiet man, Tyler, "T-Bear," was a tender-hearted, discerning soul, who was beloved by many. Ty loved all things sports,



especially The Ohio State Buckeyes, enjoyed home projects and being outdoors. Tyler worked as a Market Operations



Supervisor at AEP Ohio, previously with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and MPW. He was dedicated to his work, giving countless hours of his expertise to anything he did. Tyler leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Karen (Alzner) and together they shared thirteen precious years and were married on October 17, 2009; two treasured sons, Zeke and Xavier who love and idolize their daddy; his loving



parents, Greg and Reva (Matthews) Blaker; close siblings,



Marie and Steve Barth, Lyle and Rachael Blaker, Erica and



Andy Hartshorn, Rick Alzner, Krista and Young Choi; nieces and nephews, Amelia, Isaiah, Jackson, Lila, Athena, Tracy,



Emma, Evan, Lily, Anna, Terra and Eve; grandparents, Jim and Bonnie Blaker and Rudelle Matthews, as well as numerous



loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Ty was welcomed



into his eternal home by his mom, Judy Alzner; father, Richard Alzner, who he met for the first time in Heaven; sister, Jody Alzner; grandparents Virginia and George Allen as well as Katharina and Mathias Alzner. While Tyler is not physically with us, his spirit continues to live on in our hearts, and we find comfort that he is with Jesus and we will one day be with him again. Family and friends are welcome to gather on



Monday, April 19, 2021, from 5-8 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD. A Celebration of Ty's Life will be held on Tuesday beginning at 10:30 am at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield, with Pastor Zachariah Mays officiating. Live-streaming will be available on the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home Facebook Page beginning at 10:30 am. Memorial gifts may be made in Tyler's memory to the Zeke and Xavier Blaker Donation Account that has been set up at Huntington National Bank. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Ty's family by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



