BLAKELY, Beverly



Age 73, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on February 8, 1948, in Springfield, Ohio, daughter of the late John



"Sam" and Jean Grimm.



Beverly is survived by her two daughters, Kelly (Doug) Braun and Laura (Scott) Fisher; six grandchildren, Graysan, Gage and Trace Braun, Alec Ball and Austin (Hannah) Ball along with three brothers, Keith, Duane and Chris Grimm. She was preceded in death by her parents and her birth mother, Lucille Konicki. A celebration of Beverly's life will be held at Noon on Saturday, October 16, 2021, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to the service. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by



