BLAKE, Ann Marie



Ann, age 87 years, passed away Friday, August 26, at Hospice of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Clifford and Florence Huhn, her sister Janet McPherson, her brother Dick Huhn, and her loving husband, Larry Blake.



She is survived by her three children Lisa Stangle, Adam Blake, and Larry Blake, and her grandchildren Tyler, Ryan, Kyle, Taylor, Austin, Dylan, and David.



Ann was born in Bloomfield, New Jersey, October 1, 1934. She graduated from Bloomfield High School and worked as a dental assistant. She married Larry Blake November 14, 1954, and enjoyed 49 years of marriage until his death in 2003. She focused the balance of her life on being a supportive mother, devoted granny, and loyal friend.



A memorial mass will be scheduled on a future date.

