Blake, Allan Michael

Age 35, of Dayton, OH born on Monday, October 31, 1988 to Carla Yvonne (Watts) Blake and Edward James Blake, Sr. He departed this life on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, LeeAnna Jane Blake; five children, Alycia (15), Destiny (14), Ayden Michael (13), Dayton (10), and Allayna Jane (2); sister, Schantiel Lark; four brothers, Aaron C. Watts, Evan Blake, Ian (Paige) Blake, and Ira (Lauren) Blake; beloved mother; and step-mother, Karen S. Blake. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, May 24, 2024, at St. Timothy Missionary Baptist Church, 4466 Free Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

