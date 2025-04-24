Blair, Thomas James "Tom"



Thomas James Blair passed away peacefully on April 16, 2025. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on February 9, 1938, Tom spent most of his life across the Buckeye State, later enjoying winters as a snowbird in Florida with his beloved wife, Carol. Over his well-lived 87 years, Tom never stopped growing-always ready to make new friends, try new things, and savor the life he built. Known for his kindness and welcoming demeanor, Tom's occasional quiet presence spoke volumes and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



A dedicated pharmacist, Tom fulfilled a longtime dream when he and Carol opened their own store, Allen's Pharmacy-a cherished neighborhood staple-before eventually kicking off a well-deserved, joyful retirement.



Tom was deeply involved in his communities, both in Ohio and Florida. While actively engaged at St. Charles Borromeo Church, he ultimately led the parish council and-often "voluntold" by Carol-supported many church functions, including the beloved Archbishop Alter Festival. In Florida, Tom also served on the board of directors in their Pinellas Park community and supported Carol as they helped run the social club.



Beyond his career and volunteer commitments, Tom found joy in many things: tennis, bowling, traveling, golf, music (whether listening or dancing), and time spent with his wide circle of friends and family-filled with conversation, laughter, and friendly debates and banter.



Tom's legacy includes creating meaningful memories with his children and grandchildren-events with the Indian Guides and Princesses, cross-country road trips to visit family, and countless games of Euchre, cornhole, or golf, often capped with the occasional cigar around the firepit. He and Carol endeavored to rarely miss a game, performance, or milestone. We know they continue to root for us now, as they are together again.



He is preceded in death by his devoted wife, Carol (Weis) Blair; his brothers, Mark and Terry Blair; and his grandson, Blair Weaver. He is survived by his children: daughter Lisa Blair and her sons, Bradley and Brandon Weaver; and son Kevin Blair and his children, Bryson, Gracie, and Graeme Blair.



Services will be held May 5 at St. Charles Borromeo church located at 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering Oh. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00, followed by a funeral Mass from 11:00-12:00. If unable to attend in person, please join us in prayer and participate virtually at www.stcharles-kettering.org. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a charity of your choice in Tom's memory-or simply raising a glass, perhaps a Manhattan, in celebration of a life well lived.



