BLAIR, Odell



87, Passed away June 3, 2022. Odell was born in Jeremiah, Kentucky, the son of Fred and Callie Blair.



He graduated from Stuart Robinson High School in Blackey, Kentucky. Attended Morehead University and University of Dayton.



He was a member of the Masons for over 50 years. Odell enjoyed both watching and playing sports such as golf, basketball and softball.



He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 66 years, Louise Blair; son, Craig Blair (Janie); daughter, Rhonda Ellis; grandson, Sean Ellis; granddaughters, Cassilyn Blair and Sarah Blair.



There will be no public funeral.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lorelei's Place, Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Middletown, Ohio 45005.

