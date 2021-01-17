BLAIR, Douglas Evan



Age 69, of Sugarcreek Twp., passed away on January 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Young and father, Ralph Blair. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Penny



(nee Gaines); daughter and son-in-law, Julia and Terry Hall and their children, Claire and Allie; son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Beth Blair and their children, Douglas Hunter and



Alexandra; sisters, Judith Blair, Jonelle Shadowens, Joyce Nosker, and Jeri Mitchell. Also a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and co-workers. Doug worked at Dayton-Walther Corp, Dayton Supply and Tool Company, and later owned his own cutting tool business. He was a skilled carpenter, and very talented cabinet maker and woodworker. Due to the



current pandemic the family will be having private services for Doug. They kindly ask that donations be made to Hospice of Dayton.


